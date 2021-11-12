Independence day arrived for Britney Spears Friday when her legal conservatorship finally came to an end.

A judge ruled in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to end a conservatorship that has controlled Spears' money and life for nearly 14 years.

Judge Judge Brenda Penny sided with Spears' attorney and court-appointed administrators who have publicly supported dissolving the conservatorship.

On Instagram, the singer posted images of her wearing a "Free Britney" T-shirt in advance of the scheduled proceeding. It was a nod to the #FreeBritney movement that mushroomed among fans and celebrities.

Previously, Spears, 39, had testified via telephone testimony, criticizing her father's control of the conservatorship and saying he was abusive and forced her to receive medical treatment and to perform when she was sick.

Her father has denied all of those claims and said he was trying only to protect her. He was removed from the conservatorship in September.

