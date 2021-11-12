Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:53 PM PST, November 12, 2021

The pop star posted a photo of herself wearing a "Free Britney" T-shirt before the start of Friday's hearing.

Independence day arrived for Britney Spears Friday when her legal conservatorship finally came to an end. 

A judge ruled in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to end a conservatorship that has controlled Spears' money and life for nearly 14 years.

Judge Judge Brenda Penny sided with Spears' attorney and court-appointed administrators who have publicly supported dissolving the conservatorship.

On Instagram, the singer posted images of her wearing a "Free Britney" T-shirt in advance of the scheduled proceeding. It was a nod to the #FreeBritney movement that mushroomed among fans and celebrities.

Previously, Spears, 39, had testified via telephone testimony, criticizing her father's control of the conservatorship and saying he was abusive and forced her to receive medical treatment and to perform when she was sick.

Her father has denied all of those claims and said he was trying only to protect her. He was removed from the conservatorship in September.

Related Stories

Britney Spears' Ex of 55 Hours 'Happy for Her' After Sam Asghari Engagement
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
Britney Spears' Dad Hired Firm to Bug Her Room and Monitor Cellphone Use, Ex-Employee Alleges in New Doc

 

Britney Spears’ Father Removed From Conservatorship, Replaced With CPANews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
1

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom

Entertainment
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
2

Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say

Health
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
3

Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy

Human Interest
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
4

Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims

Investigative
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
5

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'

Crime