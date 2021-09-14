Britney Spears' Ex of 55 Hours 'Happy for Her' After Sam Asghari Engagement
“I’ve always loved her. I’m always gonna love her. If she's happy with Sam, I’m happy for her,” said Jason Alexander. The longtime friends got married in Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled less than three days later.
Britney Spears made big headlines announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Ashgari, and taking in the news was her first husband. Spears was married to childhood pal Jason Alexander for only 55 hours.
“I’m trying to be as nice as I can, because he’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him, she would’ve been alone,” Alexander told Inside Edition.
In 2004, Spears and Alexander decided on a whim to get married at Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. But it was not to last as Spears’ mother reportedly forced her to get an annulment just 55 hours later.
Alexander says he and the pop star have remained friends and that he even talked to her on the way to the interview with Inside Edition.
“She's great. She's good. She's mentally stable. She's fine,” Alexander said.
Alexander recently supported his old flame by popping up at a “Free Britney” rally.
But it’s Alexander’s appearance at another rally that raised eyebrows. On Jan. 6, he posted a selfie from the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, but he says he was not among those who stormed the Capitol.
“I didn’t even get close,” Alexander said.
Spears says her new fiancé has helped her through her toughest days.
