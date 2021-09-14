Britney Spears' Ex of 55 Hours 'Happy for Her' After Sam Asghari Engagement | Inside Edition

Britney Spears' Ex of 55 Hours 'Happy for Her' After Sam Asghari Engagement

Entertainment
Jason Alexander and Britney Spears
Inside Edition
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:52 PM PDT, September 14, 2021

“I’ve always loved her. I’m always gonna love her. If she's happy with Sam, I’m happy for her,” said Jason Alexander. The longtime friends got married in Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled less than three days later.

Britney Spears made big headlines announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Ashgari, and taking in the news was her first husband. Spears was married to childhood pal Jason Alexander for only 55 hours.  

“I’m trying to be as nice as I can, because he’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him, she would’ve been alone,” Alexander told Inside Edition.

In 2004, Spears and Alexander decided on a whim to get married at Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. But it was not to last as Spears’ mother reportedly forced her to get an annulment just 55 hours later.

Alexander says he and the pop star have remained friends and that he even talked to her on the way to the interview with Inside Edition.

“She's great. She's good. She's mentally stable. She's fine,” Alexander said.

Alexander recently supported his old flame by popping up at a “Free Britney” rally.

But it’s Alexander’s appearance at another rally that raised eyebrows. On Jan. 6, he posted a selfie from the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, but he says he was not among those who stormed the Capitol.

“I didn’t even get close,” Alexander said.

Spears says her new fiancé has helped her through her toughest days.

“I’ve always loved her. I’m always gonna love her. If she's happy with Sam, I’m happy for her,” Alexander said.

Related Stories

Father of Britney Spears Files Surprise Petition to End Her Conservatorship
Britney Spears' Housekeeper Called Police Over Alleged Dispute Involving Her Dogs
Jodi Montgomery Reportedly Says Jamie Spears Serving as Britney's Conservator Impacts Singer's Mental Health
Britney Spears Engagement Ring From Sam Asghari Is ‘One of a Kind’ 4-Carat RockEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
1

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M

Entertainment
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
2

For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'

Human Interest
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
3

Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart

Inspirational
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
4

Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru

Offbeat
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
5

The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since

Human Interest