In an unexpected move, the father of Britney Spears has filed a court petition to dissolve a controversial conservatorship that has ruled virtually every aspect of the celebrity's life for the past 13 years.

Jamie Spears asked Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to end the conservatorship, based on recent events that demonstrate his daughter “should get that chance” to control her own affairs.

Those events include emotional testimony from the pop star over the summer, in which she said her father "loved the control, to hurt his own daughter."

In July, she told the court via phone testimony that she feared her father.

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she said. Breaking down in tears, Spears said she wanted her father investigated and said, “this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

She also said she had been forced to work 70 hours per week and that every part of her life was controlled, including what she was allowed to eat.

In Tuesday's court filing, an attorney for Jamie Spears wrote, “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

The petition also stated, “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy," wrote lawyer Vivian Thoreen on behalf of Spears' father.

"She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding,” the lawyer stated.

The surprise filing came just weeks before a scheduled Sept. 29 hearing on whether Jamie Spears should be removed as conservator of his daughter’s estate.

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who joined the case in July, has pressured Jamie Spears to step down, accusing him of abusing his power and squandering her estate. The father has consistently denied wrongdoing and said his only concern was for Britney.

“This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication,” Rosengart said in a statement on Tuesday.

“To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue,” her attorney said.

