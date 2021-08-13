Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie, Spears will step down from his daughter’s conservatorship. The bombshell announcement comes amid months of public pressure, including protests, documentaries and the viral hashtag #FreeBritney.

“He does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interest,” the Thursday afternoon filing read. “Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

The court filing, made in response to a 120-page petition Britney’s lawyer filed last month petitioning him to step down, however stated “there are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate,” and that “it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests.”

The court documents also seemed to fire at Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, who sided with her daughter during the battle. "Lynne has had only limited involvement in Ms. Spears' life these last thirteen years. She has not had a parental role in her life for decades,” the filing read.

Nevertheless, Britney’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is celebrating this milestone as “a major victory.”

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," Rosengart said in a statement, according to CNN. “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

Jamie has been her conservator for the last 13 years.

