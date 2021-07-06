Britney Spears Called 911 About 'Conservatorship Abuse' the Night Before Her Court Hearing: Report
Law enforcement verified Spears made the call but sealed it pending an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the pop star’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph is calling it quits, revealing that Spears has been "voicing her intention to officially retire.”
Britney Spears reportedly called 911 the night before her bombshell court testimony, saying she was a “victim of conservatorship abuse.”
Reports of the call surfaced in a New Yorker exposé, which says that after learning about the 911 call, “Members of Spears’ team began texting one another frantically."
“They were worried about what Spears might say,” the report continued. “...and they discussed how to prepare in the event that she went rogue."
The same day Spears made the 911 call, she was seen leaving the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in Thousand Oaks, California as her bodyguard walked behind her.
In another major development, the pop star’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph is calling it quits, revealing that Spears has been "voicing her intention to officially retire.”
“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” Rudolph wrote.
Law enforcement officials verified Spears made the 911 call but have sealed it, citing the ongoing investigation.
