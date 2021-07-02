The financial institution set to preside over Britney Spears' conservatorship has asked a Los Angeles court for permission to resign, citing the singer's testimony last week that the arrangement was abusive and she wanted it to end.

Bessemer Trust filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday seeking removal from its position as co-conservator with her father, Jamie Spears.

Bessemer said it entered the conservatorship after it "relied on the representations of the parties that the ongoing Conservatorship was voluntary." But after learning Britney Spears "objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the firm accedes to her wishes, the filing said.

The action came one day after the court rejected the pop star's request to have her father removed as conservator of her estate. During intense testimony on June 23, Spears said she had been forced to perform while sick, overmedicated and prohibited from receiving medical treatment to remove an IUD.

Afterward, her father said he had only her best interests in mind and asked for an investigation of her allegations.

Her finances have been controlled by the conservatorship for more than a decade after she suffered mental issues and sought treatment.

"I haven’t been back to court in a long time because I don’t feel like I was heard on any level," she said last week.

Spears, 39, alleged her father had been controlling and abusive and she wanted the conservatorship to end.

Her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham, has not filed a court petition to terminate the arrangement. Spears' next court date is scheduled for July 14.

