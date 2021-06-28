Jamie Lynn Spears has come to the emotional rescue of her big sister, Britney.

Breaking her silence about Britney's longstanding problems with their father, Jamie Lynn praised Britney's recent, impassioned pleas to a Los Angeles judge to end her conservatorship.

"I'm so proud of her," Jamie Lynn said in a video posted Monday to her Instagram stories. "I just want to take a second to address a few things," the 30-year-old said. "The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say."

Last week, in a virtual court appearance via phone, Britney read from a statement and said her conservatorship is “abusive” and described her father as loving "the control, to hurt his own daughter.”

Jamie Lynn's husband said afterwards he had turned off comments to his wife's Instagram account because of a backlash from members of the #FreeBritney movement.

The 39-year-old pop star told the court last week she wanted to end her 13-year-long conservatorship, comparing it to "sex trafficking." She said, “I am not here to be anyone’s slave,” and alleged she had been forced to perform in a 2018 tour and was prevented from getting medical treatment to remove an IUD. She wants to have more children and to get married, she told the judge.

An attorney for dad Jamie Spears said his client "is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain" and "loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

Jamie Lynn said Monday that Britney should be free to do what she pleases.

“This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this b*****t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere. Or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister, who is only concerned about her happiness,” she said.

Jamie Lynn, becoming emotional, says she has confined her relationship with Britney to being sisters, and to being an aunt to Britney's two sons.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” she said.

“I’ve worked since I was 9 years old, I’ve paid my own freakin’ bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family — I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago," Jamie Lynn said.

She concluded her video by saying, "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars, or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

