Britney Spears’ very public fall-out from her family amid her conservatorship continues, and this time, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is finding herself at the center of it.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams.”

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer is talking about Jamie Lynn’s surprise performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017, where she performed a rendition of Britney’s “Till The World Ends.”

From the audience, Britney appears to feign enthusiasm as her mom eagerly claps along. She also broke into a big smile after her younger sister’s performance, but in light of the Saturday Instagram post, some are speculating that she may have been faking her reaction.

Britney’s reaction to the event from four years ago wasn’t out of the blue, however. Her latest post was in response to Jamie Lynn’s Instagram story last month, where Jamie Lynn broke her silence in her sister’s conservatorship fight, saying, “I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do."

She continued, “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say I can follow her lead. Maybe I haven’t supported her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after. Note that."

What seemed like a sweet, supportive post clearly was not taken that way by Britney, however, whose response was posted along with an image with the text, “Take me as I am, or kiss my a**, eat sh*t and step on Legos.”

Jamie Lynn didn’t seem to have as much to say in response, simply posting a series of selfies with the caption, “May the peace of the Lord be with you and your spirit,” punctuating the caption with a peace sign and heart emojis.

The text in her post has since been deleted, instead replaced with just the two emojis.

But not before Britney responded with a video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy,” with the caption, “May the Lord wrap your mean a** up in joy today.” Britney also later changed the caption to the post.

The earlier post also seemed pointed at those who have poked fun at videos Britney posts of herself dancing. “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do or think,” she wrote.

Britney continued, “I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas […] And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!”

The post concluded by telling those who call her “weird” to “go f**k yourself,” and “if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f**king book.”

