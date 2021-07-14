It’s another big day in court for pop star Britney Spears as she fights for the right to hire her own attorney. DJs across America, like Z100’s Elvis Duran, are joining the Free Britney movement by playing her music more than ever before.

Duran’s morning show co-host Mehda Gandhi says the singer’s emotional plea in court is striking a chord.

“Radio stations have absolutely rallied behind her, because nobody deserves to be treated this way,” Gandhi said.

On Wednesday, 75 radio stations declared Free Britney radio day. Plays of her classic hits are up by 4 million since her hearing three weeks ago — a 40% jump.

“She is one of the premier artists in top 40 radio, and she probably will be for a very long time, so Britney having all this music now playing, it's been great. I love it,” Gandhi said.

The American Civil Liberties Union is now joining the campaign to free Britney, filing a brief supporting her request for her own attorney.

Related Stories