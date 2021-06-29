Some Fans Think Britney Spears' Vacation Video Was Actually Taken Last Year | Inside Edition

Some Fans Think Britney Spears' Vacation Video Was Actually Taken Last Year

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:21 PM PDT, June 29, 2021

Footage that Spears says was taken "yesterday" looks similar to a photo the pop star posted last fall.

Britney Spears says she's vacationing with her boyfriend in Hawaii following the emotional testimony at her recent conservatorship hearing. But some eagle-eyed fans say things may not be as they appear.

Though Spears said the footage in her recent post was taken “yesterday,” the fans are questioning whether it is actually current, because it looks remarkably similar to a photo posted by the pop star in September 2020.

“Same bikini. Same hat. Same seaweed,” one confused fan wrote.

Another tell-tale sign the video may not be new is that Spears is wearing a face mask on the beach, back when they were mandatory earlier on in the pandemic.

However, Spears is known to currently be in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and she was spotted dancing around in a similar red bikini on the balcony at the luxury Maui resort.

Jamie Lynn Spears Praises Sister Britney Spears on Instagram: 'I'm So Proud of Her'
Britney Spears Apologizes to Fan for 'Pretending' to Be OK After Fighting to End Her Conservatorship
Britney Spears Speaks: 'I Just Want My Life Back'
Britney Spears Apologizes to Fans for Saying She Was OK as Support Pours In

 

