Jodi Montgomery Reportedly Says Jamie Spears Serving as Britney's Conservator Impacts Singer's Mental Health

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has claimed in court papers that the singer’s personal conservator Jodi Montgomery called him and was “distraught” about her “recent behavior and overall mental health.”

Montgomery allegedly claimed Britney was “mentally sick” and even recommended enforcing a 5150 psychiatric hold, according to court papers filed by Jamie Spears.

She was not “properly taking her medications, was not listening to her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors," Jamie Spears claimed Montgomery said.

But Montgomery has spoken out against Jamie Spears’ characterization of her words.

"Mr. Spears’ declaration misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears," read a statement from Montgomery’s attorney to Inside Edition. "At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold. The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health."

Montgomery said that she “does have concerns about Ms. Spears’ ‘recent behavior and overall mental health’ as set forth in Jamie Spears Declaration dated August 6, 2021," she will not go into those concerns any further because of medical privacy laws.

Her attorney did, however, say Montgomery is concerned that “having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health."

"Lastly, Ms. Montgomery is saddened that her telephone call to Mr. Spears, made out of genuine concern for Ms. Spears, and intended to re-establish a working relationship with Mr. Spears towards Ms. Spears’ mental health and well-being, is now being misrepresented and manipulated to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as Conservator,” the statement said.

Britney has remained upbeat on social media, saying on Instagram, “Things are way better than I ever anticipated.”

She recently posted a video of her wearing sunglasses and shorts and said in a post she has converted to another form of Christianity.

“I just got back from mass … I’m Catholic now … let us pray!!!” Britney, who was raised Baptist, posted on Instagram, including an emoji of two hands praying.

