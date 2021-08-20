Britney Spears' Housekeeper Called Police Over Alleged Dispute Involving Her Dogs

Weeks after a judge granted Britney Spears’ request to hire her own attorney, her dogs have reportedly been taken from her California home.

According to a published report, the pop star’s dogs were taken away from her by her dog sitter. That’s what allegedly sparked the confrontation with her housekeeper and led to the Ventura County sheriff’s deputy being called to Spears’ mansion on Monday.

“There was some sort of confrontation between Ms. Spears and her staff member, and during that confrontation, the staff member reported Ms. Spears struck her,” Captain Eric Buschow told Inside Edition.

Buschow added there were no injuries and the situation had “calmed down.”

Spears’ dogs were taken to the vet over concerns that they had been neglected and photos were taken on a cell phone of one of the dogs becoming ill, according to the published report. When the dogs weren’t returned to Spears, she allegedly became upset and is said to have knocked the phone out of the housekeeper’s hands.

A source close Spears told Inside Edition that “no striking occurred.”

Video from 2019 shows Spears with her small white Maltese in 2019. Last year, her son Jayden spoke on Instagram about one of their dogs being taken away because she was “kept in the cage for too long.”

