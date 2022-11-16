Brooklyn Public Library Announces Most Borrowed Book in Its 125-Year History

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:21 PM PST, November 16, 2022

The Brooklyn Public Library was established on November 30, 1896, and the system got its start in a former public school building and has since expanded to 61 branches across the New York City borough, CBS News reported.

The Brooklyn Public Library is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and it has released a list of the top 125 books ever borrowed from the iconic New York City institution.

Topping the list was Maurice Sendak's "Where the Wild Things Are.”

Other books included on the list were "The Cat in the Hat," "Naruto: Volume 1," "Wuthering Heights," "The Old Man and the Sea," and "Murder on the Orient Express."

However, it was Sendak’s book about a boy named Max who dresses in a wolf suit and enters the world of the Wild Things that was the most popular title borrowed, the library said.  

The Brooklyn Public Library has more than 2.86 million physical items and 250,000 digital materials, and has 145 physical copies of the beloved illustrated book, as well as five audio versions, according to CBS News.

