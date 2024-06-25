A book about the murder of four University of Idaho students at their off-campus home offers up new insights into the brutal massacre that shocked the nation.

In "When The Night Comes Falling: A Requiem for the Idaho Student Murders," reporter Howard Blum writes about why Bryan Kohbeger allegedly murdered those four students: Madison Mogen, 21; Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin,20.

The book, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, also provides a timeline for the alleged murders, which took place in the town of Moscow.

Kohberger will stand trial for the murders but likely not anytime soon due to constant delays that keep pushing back the potential start date for the proceedings. If convicted on any of the murder charges at the end of that trial, Kohberger could face the death penalty.

The 29-year-old, who prior to the murders had been working on his doctorate in criminology at Washington State University, told a previous public defender that he expects to be exonerated at trial. He declined to enter a plea in the case after being formally charged with four counts of murder last year. The judge in the case entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

READ AN EXCERPT FROM WENT THE NIGHT COMES FALLING