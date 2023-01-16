Bryan Kohberger Detailed 'Visual Snow' Battle in Posts and Said He Had 'No Empathy, Little Remorse'

Bryan Kohberger wrote about his battle with a rare neurological condition known as visual snow in a series of posts during his teenage years.

The posts, which were uncovered by 4Chan users last week and quickly spread around Reddit and Facebook before being picked up by The New York Times, appeared online in the Tapatalk forum.

Inside Edition Digital matched the birthdate with the user in question to Kohberger's birthdate, and a personal email he used in the past was attached to the account.

Kohberger began to write about his struggles with visual snow at the age of 17.

"Visual snow is a perception where they see static in their vision so it can be colored static or it could be black and white static," Dr. Esther Han tells Inside Edition.

Dr. Han is an associate clinical professor at the SUNY College of Optometry who specializes in neurorehabilitation.

In addition to vision problems, people with visual snow often suffer from tinnitus.

His strict diet had been one of the ways that Kohberger sought to lessen his symptoms, according to later posts.

"I have no emotion, crazy thoughts, delusions of grandeur. I can do whatever I want with little remorse. I might spiral out of control," read one post.

In another he rapped about "demons in my head mocking me."

Kohberger also spoke about his emotional and mental struggles on the forum.

Many are still wondering what might have been in the accused murderer's mind on the night he allegedly killed Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

There is little information regarding motive in the initial court filings that have been made public, and the details of the actual crime have been redacted from the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit does allege, however, that Kohberger, 28, may have been stalking his victims for months before their deaths based on the proximity of his cellphone to the victims' home.

A public defender assigned to Kohberger's case after his arrest in Pennsylvania said that his client is innocent of the charges that have been filed against him.

Prosecutors and Kohberger will now have five months to build their cases before they are due back in court this Summer.

