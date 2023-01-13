Bryan Kohberger wants prosecutors to hand over the results of any drug tests performed by Idaho state officials investigating the brutal murders of the four University of Idaho students.

Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were massacred in a an off-campus home rented by the three female victims on Nov. 13. The subsequent investigation led to prosecutors charging Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder and a single count of burglary. A public defender assigned to Kohberger's case after his arrest in Pennsylvania said that his client is innocent of the charges that have been filed against him.

Kohberger is currently being held without bail at the Latah County Detention Center. He appeared in court on Thursday, during which time his next court date was set for late June, giving him and his attorney five months to prepare his defense.

The Washington State University PhD student and his lawyer wasted no time getting to work, and filed a request for discovery this week.

Inside Edition Digital obtained a copy of that filing, which was submitted to both the judge and prosecutors by Kohberger's court-appointed public defender, Anne Taylor.

Kohberger is requesting that prosecutors turn over copies of search warrants and police reports, the names and credentials of any expert witnesses and a list of all individuals that might be called to testify at trial.

He also wants prosecutors to turn over "exculpatory evidence" and "all documents pertaining to the existence and substance of any payments, promises of leniency, preferential treatment or other inducements or threats made to prospective witnesses."

Those requests are often referred to as Brady and Giglio material, and are usually among the first requests made by the defense in any criminal case.

Less common is the request Kohberger makes further down in that document.

Kohberger is requesting a "copy of all documentation generated as a result of performed drug tests by the State’s agent for drug identification purposes, including types of testing performed in this case, testing procedures, reagents and/or solvents used in testing, comparative analyses performed, and number of experiments performed in each test."

Inside Edition Digital spoke with a high school friend of Kohberger who claimed that he allegedly struggled with drugs in high school.

That individual said Kohberger changed by the pair's Senior year.

When asked what caused that change, she said: “Heroin. He started doing heroin, which just makes me so sad because that changed everything.”

The transformation was quick, and completely unexpected she said: “It surprised me, like I was not expecting that my chill friend who has the nicest parents would start doing heroin.”

She told Inside Edition Digital that the Kohberger she knew disappeared, replaced by someone she did not know or want to know.

“He was not always so quietly intense and scary,” that former friend told Inside Edition Digital. “He was such a fun and goofy guy for most of his life, and then something just snapped.”

The friend spoke with Inside Edition Digital on the condition of anonymity, but did provide photos of herself and Kohberger to confirm the two were friends.

Kohberger was taken into custody after an investigation involving officers from the Moscow Police Department in Idaho, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigators, and members of the Pennsylvania State Police.

There is little information regarding motive in the initial court filings that have been made public in the case, and the details of the actual crime have been redacted from the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit does allege, however, that Kohberger, 28, may have been stalking his alleged victims for months before their deaths based on the proximity of his cell phone to the victims' home.

