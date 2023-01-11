Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Made Chilling Comments to Police After Arrest: Report

Chilling new details are emerging about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s behavior in the days after his arrest.

A police source told People magazine that Kohberger remained largely silent after his arrest last month but did make small talk with members of law enforcement while being extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho.

"He seemed really nervous," the source told People. "He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he was saying something to himself like 'I'm fine, this is okay.' Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn't awful."

That same source also claimed that, after being arrested, Kohberger commented: "'It's really sad what happened to them."

Meanwhile, classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday following the school's winter break.

It is now two months since the murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 shocked the campus.

The brutal crime has not seemed to impact enrollment at the school, according to one official.

"We are seeing most of our students return, our enrollment looks to be higher than it was last spring," Torrey Lawrence, the provost and executive vice president of the college, tells Inside Edition.

Kohberger is due back in court on Thursday, where he will formally enter a plea to four counts of first-degree murder and a single count of burglary.

There is little information regarding motive in the court filings that have been made public thus far, and the details of the actual crime have been redacted from the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit does allege however, that Kohberger, 28, may have been stalking his victims for months before their deaths based on the proximity of his cell phone to the victims' home.

A public defender assigned to Kohberger's case after his arrest in Pennsylvania said that his client is innocent of the charges that have been filed against him.

