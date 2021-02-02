BTS 'Dynamite' Costumes Fetch More Than $162,000 at Auction, Eight Times the Expected Price

Colorful "Dynamite" costumes worn by the hugely popular BTS boy band went up for auction and ranged from Levi's and Nike Air Jordan's to Polo Ralph Lauren, and were originally thought to fetch between $20,000 to $40,000. But after 17 bids, prices for the outfits exploded and they sold for more than $162,500 to Yusaku Maezawa, an art collector, and Hikakin, one of Japan's most famous YouTubers.

BTS, the seven-member boy band from Seoul, whose music is described as Kpop, a pop genre in South Korea, has topped U.S. charts. The band's blend of hip-hop, pop, and rock have exploded with popularity.

Their song, "Dynamite" was launched as the band's first No. 1 single in the U.S.

In the colorful and dreamy music video, the pastel outfits worn by the band members at the start of the music video are now being auctioned.

All proceeds go to MusiCares, an organization that provides resources for those in the music industry.

