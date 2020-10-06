Buffalo Bill’s ‘Silence of the Lambs’ House for Sale for Under $300,000

The home used in “Silence of the Lambs” as villain Buffalo Bill’s creepy lair is up for sale in Pennsylvania. The Queen Anne-style home in Perryopolis, Pennsyvania was used as the set in the 1991 Oscar-winning film, and it can be yours for $298,500.

The four-bedroom home with a front porch sits on 1.7 acres along the train tracks also used in the horror classic to introduce the villain.

The interior of the home, which was seen in the film, is laid out as viewers saw it, but the basement does not contain the creepy well. Those scenes were filmed on a soundstage, so no need to get freaked out.

Aside from film history, the home is part of the town’s long history as its garage was once the local post office, as well as train station. A vintage caboose sits next to the in ground pool outside.

