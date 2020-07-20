The 'Golden Girls' Home Is Up for Sale for $3 Million

The house that was the center of the hit television series “Golden Girls” is on the market.

The price? $2,999,000.

The 1950s house, which served as the exterior for the for the Florida show set in its first season, that was home to Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia is in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

In later season, the blueprints of the home were used as inspiration for a set that was built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The show ran from 1985 to 1992.

The actual home has four bedrooms and 3 and a half baths.

The listing describes it as a “tranquil atmosphere” with “pristine original oak floors and the original turquoise, avocado and yellow kitchen are among the beautifully preserved period details."

