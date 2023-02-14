A dramatic rescue caught on camera.

A 9-year-old girl is drowning after leaping into her backyard pool.

Suddenly, her 14-year-old neighbor sees the girl struggling, takes off her hoodie, and jumps into the pool.

The two emerge soon after, with the hero neighbor carrying the frightened girl to safety.

That hero is Adriana Kuch, but the happy ending was all too brief.

Adriana took her life last week after being bullied at her New Jersey, one day after video showed her being brutally beaten by some other students.

One mother tells Inside Edition that bullying and fighting have long been a problem at Central Regional High School in New Jersey, and was part of the reason why she decided to remove her daughter from the school, according to Daily Mail.com.

Adriana could be seen with cuts and bruises in photos taken after the attacks.

The tragedy has led to protests from students and the resignation of the superintendent after comments he made about Adriana to DailyMail.com.