Bullied New Jersey Girl, 14, Who Took Her Life Rescued Drowning Child From Pool Months Before Tragic Death

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:50 AM PST, February 14, 2023

A 9-year-old girl was drowning after leaping into her backyard pool. Her 14-year-old neighbor saw the girl struggling and jumped into the pool. The two emerged soon after, with the hero neighbor carrying the frightened girl to safety.

A dramatic rescue caught on camera.

A 9-year-old girl is drowning after leaping into her backyard pool.

Suddenly, her 14-year-old neighbor sees the girl struggling, takes off her hoodie, and jumps into the pool.

The two emerge soon after, with the hero neighbor carrying the frightened girl to safety.

That hero is Adriana Kuch, but the happy ending was all too brief.

Adriana took her life last week after being bullied at her New Jersey, one day after video showed her being brutally beaten by some other students.

One mother tells Inside Edition that bullying and fighting have long been a problem at Central Regional High School in New Jersey, and was part of the reason why she decided to remove her daughter from the school, according to DailyMail.com.

Adriana could be seen with cuts and bruises in photos taken after the attacks.

The tragedy has led to protests from students and the resignation of the superintendent after comments he made about Adriana to DailyMail.com.

 

Related Stories

Mom Kills 2 Kids and Injures 3rd Before Jumping Out Window, DA Says
Florida Woman Who Allegedly Botched Murder-Suicide Seen in Court
Alabama Man Kills His Family in a Suspected Murder-Suicide
14-Year-Old New Jersey Student Dies by Suicide After School Bullies Attack Her Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lisa Marie Presley Estate Battle: Priscilla Presley's Co-Trustee Acknowledged Amendment to Trust in Court Docs
Lisa Marie Presley Estate Battle: Priscilla Presley's Co-Trustee Acknowledged Amendment to Trust in Court Docs
1

Lisa Marie Presley Estate Battle: Priscilla Presley's Co-Trustee Acknowledged Amendment to Trust in Court Docs

Entertainment
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case: Witness Reportedly Thought Victims and Suspect Were Partying, Yelled About Noise
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case: Witness Reportedly Thought Victims and Suspect Were Partying, Yelled About Noise
2

Bryan Kohberger Murder Case: Witness Reportedly Thought Victims and Suspect Were Partying, Yelled About Noise

Crime
Utah Teen Suffers Tragic Death After Falling 30 Feet Off a Cliff
Utah Teen Suffers Tragic Death After Falling 30 Feet Off a Cliff
3

Utah Teen Suffers Tragic Death After Falling 30 Feet Off a Cliff

Human Interest
Emmett Till Relative Files Lawsuit Seeking Arrest of White Woman Whose Claims Led to His Lynching
Emmett Till Relative Files Lawsuit Seeking Arrest of White Woman Whose Claims Led to His Lynching
4

Emmett Till Relative Files Lawsuit Seeking Arrest of White Woman Whose Claims Led to His Lynching

News
4th Unidentified Flying Object Shot Down Over North America Sunday
4th Unidentified Flying Object Shot Down Over North America Sunday
5

4th Unidentified Flying Object Shot Down Over North America Sunday

News
15-Month-Old Celebrated With Parade After Heart Transplant
15-Month-Old Celebrated With Parade After Heart Transplant
6

15-Month-Old Celebrated With Parade After Heart Transplant

Health