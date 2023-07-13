A Texas couple received an unexpected visit from a young boy who was looking for friends.

Shayden Walker explained that some neighborhood kids were bullies. Although the homeowner, Brennan Ray, was not home, he and the boy continued the conversation over his home camera.

“I just wanted to see if you, if you knew any kids around like 11 or 12 maybe cause I need, I need some friends. Like really bad,” Shayden said over Brennan’s home camera.

When Shayden asked if Brennan had any kids, Ray responded by telling him that his daughter was only 2 years old. That news was no disappointment to the 12-year-old.

“Oh okay, that’s great actually. Cause I actually, I actually I love 2-year-olds to be honest,” Shayden told the homeowner.

Brennan and his wife, Angel, tell Inside Edition they were so touched by Shayden’s story, they posted their interaction online. The post went viral with over 10 million views.

“I think everybody can feel it,” Brennan tells Inside Edition. “He’s begging for someone, he’s calling out for some help.”

Angel says the couple knew they had to do something.

“We were both getting emotional over it and we were like, we need to do something,” Angels says.

Comments on social media showed support for the kid.

“How brave,” one comment read. “I’d be his friend,” read another.

The couple met Shayden in person. The boy also made a connection with their 2-year-old.

Shayden’s mother, Krishna Patterson, tells Inside Edition she was scared that her son would be a victim of more bullying when the video was getting more attention.

“But when I saw all the love and affection, it was awe-inspiring and beautiful. And the two people who created the video have the biggest heart of gold” she says.

The boy who was once in desperate need of friends says he’s been able to make new friends.

“My confidence has gone through the roof,” Shayden says.

Inside Edition brought the couple, Shayden, and his mom together. They say they now consider each other family.

A GoFundMe account for Shayden raised over $37,000 in 24 hours. The boy is not keeping all of the money. Shayden is donating a portion of the funds to war relief in Ukraine as well as to tornado victims in the United States.