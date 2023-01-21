Bungee Fitness Gains Popularity in the Workout World

Tired and uninspired by your workout routine?

The latest fitness trend will take you to new heights. It’s called "Bungee Fitness," and it’s going to have you bouncing and soaring.

Seun Lim owns a high-intensity and low-impact cardio fitness center that offers such classes in Los Angeles.

“You can smile, laugh, scream, having all the fun you want of 45 minutes of cardio, and it just passes by,” she told CBS News. “You want to introduce some movement to your joints before you go ahead. We move towards build a little heart rate going so we add a little more of cardio but slowly but safely and finally towards the end of the class you can be flying."

The harness provides support at the waist. The bungee cord is attached to the ceiling, which makes it easy on the knees and joints. The classes involve resistance training mixed with cardio.

One massage therapist told CBS News that the workout is also good for the mind as well as the body.

“It's very fun because you're with a group of people. You're all doing the same thing and even if it's something that you don't do every day, it's just a great hobby to get mobility going,” the therapist said.

Experts say workouts that are easier on the joints and knees are especially good for people as they age.

