Fed-Up Fitness Buff Seeking Bodyguard to Protect Her From Being Harassed by Men at Gym

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:03 AM PST, January 14, 2023

A very fit and very fed-up lingerie model in Arizona is looking to hire a bodyguard to keep the unwanted attention of self-aggrandizing men at bay.

The start of a new year can be a bit of a nightmare for some female fitness buffs, who find themselves trying to pump iron and dodge the growing number of creepy male gymgoers,

Now, a very fit and very fed-up lingerie model in Arizona is looking to hire a bodyguard to keep the unwanted attention of self-aggrandizing men at bay.

Monica Huldt Tells Inside Edition that the influx of creepy men is too much to deal with this year. get to look over your shoulder when you're at the gym.

"I need to hire security to feel safe at the gym," says Monica.

She is happily married, but even that did not stop one man from following her home.

In the interim, Monica is depending on her personal trainer to keep her safe.

"He literally has to tell [men],'Go away!'"

