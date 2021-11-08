Chelsie Gleason was working out at the gym when she got some unwanted attention from a very persistent guy. When he came too close, she told him, “Don’t come near me,” garnering praise for her no-nonsense reaction after posting the video of the interaction on social media.

“I just look over and he’s right in my face,” Gleason said.

The 20-year-old told Inside Edition the guy had been annoying her for weeks, and that she was scared at that moment.

And she’s far from the only woman feeling hassled at the gym.

In another viral video, a woman confronted a gym member she suspects took a photo of her. “Delete it right now,” she yelled.

One potential solution to the problem is having gyms that are women-only, like Alana Life and Fitness in Brooklyn, New York.

“I've been in a gym. I was actually there with my boyfriend, and I've had a man approach me and ask me out and try to flirt with me and it just wasn't comfortable,” the gym’s owner, Michelle Beyer, said.

More than half of women say they have been harassed while working out.

