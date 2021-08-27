Influencer Fat-Shamed On Camera While Working Out at the Gym | Inside Edition

Influencer Fat-Shamed On Camera While Working Out at the Gym

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:02 PM PDT, August 27, 2021

Bethy Red, 24, was recording a workout video when a woman questioned what she was doing. After she was told, the woman laughed in Bethy's face, she told Inside Edition.

Social media influencer Bethy Red caught the moment she was fat-shamed at the gym while recording a workout video.

In the video clip, which went viral on TikTok, a woman can be heard questioning Bethy, 24, about what she is doing, saying: “Girl, what are you doing? Are you taking videos of yourself?”

Bethy, who has 500,000 social media followers, replied “yes,” and the woman answered, “Well, why?” and later continued “for your own documentation or what?”

The woman ended the exchange, saying “Well, have fun,” and Bethy told Inside Edition that the stranger then “laughed in her face.”

“There’s no reason to make fun of you, especially for your looks,” Bethy told Inside Edition. “Just a small laugh like that can hurt people and people don’t stand for that anymore.”

Many on TikTok, where Bethy posted the video, expressed support for her.

The moment is reminding some of a previous incident when Dani Mathers body-shamed a woman in the gym locker room and snapped a photo of her naked, with the caption “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”

The photo went viral.

Mathers later apologized and said she meant to send the photo to one friend and accidentally sent it to all of her Snapchat followers.

Related Stories 

Teen Says She Was Fat-Shamed for Wearing Shorts to Church
Woman Speaks Out About Being Fat-Shamed by Passenger on Flight
United Passengers Defend Pair Being Fat-Shamed by Seatmate: ‘You’re Disgusting’

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
1

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan

Human Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
2

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
3

The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu

Inspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
4

Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say

Crime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
5

White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant

Human Interest