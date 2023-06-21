A convicted burglar in Northern Ireland was sentenced to nine months behind bars after his mother called police because she recognized his image on a Facebook appeal asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect, authorities said.

Dean Nesbitt, 42, was sentenced Monday at Belfast Crown Court as he appeared via video link from another prison, where he was serving time on an unrelated charge, according to local media reports.

He acknowledged breaking into an unoccupied home in 2021, authorities said.

After throwing a concrete block through a rear window, he took thousands in cash and several pieces of jewelry.

His mother phoned police after seeing his face online in social media posts asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect captured by home security footage, authorities said.

Nesbitt later issued an apology to the homeowner and returned a stolen engagement ring, according to media reports.

