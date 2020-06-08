Buried Treasure Worth $2M Found in Rocky Mountains After 10-Year Search

Buried treasure worth over $2 million has been found 10 years after it was hidden in Rocky Mountains by wealthy antiques dealer Forrest Fenn. "Treasure was found ... the chase is over," Fenn announced.

The treasure hunt started a decade ago when Fenn buried a chest full of gold and jewels in a secret location somewhere in the Rockies. He put clues to the treasure's whereabouts in a book he wrote. Over the years, about 350,000 people have searched for the chest in the vast area stretching from Montana to New Mexico, and at least five people died while searching in remote areas.

"I hid that treasure chest when I was 79 or 80. I have said, don't search any place where a 79 or 80 year old man couldn't hide that treasure chest," Fenn once said.

In 2017, Inside Edition accompanied one determined searcher through the grueling landscape outside Santa Fe. Sacha Dent met her husband Jason while they were both looking for the treasure.

Fenn said the man who found it sent him a photo prove that the treasure had been located, although declined to reveal his identity because he doesn't want to be named publicly.

