Sipping tea, chomping on some corn — Alvin the squirrel is living the good life now that he’s been adopted.

But it hasn’t always been like this. Enes and Minel Kilic, cafe owners from northwestern Turkey, say they found the abandoned baby squirrel in a tree hollow and decided to take him to the vet.

The Kilics tried to release the squirrel to the wild, but they say he kept coming back. So they named him Alvin, fed him delicious food from their café, and made him part of the family.

Apparently, having Alvin adorably scamper along their shoulders has been good for attracting customers too.

When Alvin isn’t working hard at the cafe, he’s chilling on a swing or taking in the beautiful views with his new human family.

