Buster Murdaugh denied ever having a sexual relationship with a gay classmate whose body was discovered near his family's property in South Carolina.

Stehen Smith was just 19 years old and openly gay when he was found dead along the side of a country road near the Murdaugh estate eight years ago.

He had told friends he was in a relationship with a member of a high-profile family at the time according to family members, leading to rumors of that he and Buster may have been romantically linked.

Those rumors gained new weight earlier this year when Smith's body was exhumed and his death declared a homicide, sparking a police investigation that remains ongoing.

"I know my son was beaten to death. And I know that somebody knows who did it and why they did it," his mother, Sandy Smith, told Inside Edition earlier this year. "And I just pray that they will find it in their heart to come forward."

Buster had previously denied having anything to do with Smith's murder and is now denying that he and Smith were paramours in an upcoming Fox Nation interview with Martha McCallum.

"I never had anything to do with his murder and I never had anything to do with him on a physical level of any regard," Buster said in a preview of his interview released ahead of Thursday night's premiere of "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh."

Buster also stood by his father in the interview, claiming that he is convinced Alex Murdaugh is innocent and the real killer is still out these.

Prosecutors alleged at his trial earlier this year that Alex Murdaugh’s motives for murdering his wife and son were financial, claiming he had been defrauding clients out of millions of dollars, embezzling funds from the family firm, and facing a potentially pricey lawsuit in the wake of a fatal boat crash involving son Paul.

In court documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital, prosecutors described Alex as “an allegedly crooked lawyer and drug user who borrowed and stole wherever he could to stay afloat and one step ahead of detection.”

Prosecutors claim that Alex had been asked to account for missing funds at the family firm on the day of the murders.

At the same time, he was also being asked to turn over a detailed accounting of his finances in a wrongful death lawsuit against his son Paul, who had been accused of drunkenly crashing a boat resulting in the death of a young woman.

Paul also faced three felony counts including boating under the influence and boating under the influence and boating under the influence causing death. He had entered a plea of not guilty to all three charges related to that fatal crash prior to his death.

Alex claimed that he had been visiting his mother at the time of the murders and returned to find the bodies of his wife and son.

Buster also provided an alibi for the night of Smith's murder, claiming he was with his mother and brother.