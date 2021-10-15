Authorities searching for Brian Laundrie in the Florida nature reserve near his home blocked one of the entrances with crime-scene tape as cadaver dogs trained to find human remains were again brought to the area.

A 3-year-old black labrador named Diesel searched the vast swamp, where it's claimed Laundrie went hiking last month and never returned. Repeated searches of the 40-square mile swamp have so far turned up nothing and reportedly cost $1.5 million.

John Walsh, host of Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit,” scoffs at the idea Laundrie can be found in the swamp, dead or alive.

“He never went in that swamp! I’m a Floridian and I’m incensed that they spent a million and a half dollars on a tip from his parents? I would never have bought that. He never went in that swamp,” Walsh said.

Meanwhile, internet sleuths are buzzing about a new theory in the case, involving a text sent from Gabby Petito’s phone to her mother on Aug. 27 — close to the time she was killed.

The text says, “Can you help Stan. I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”

It was initially believed that the “Stan" in the text was referring to Petito's grandfather. But there is now speculation from those who believe that “Stan” may actually refer to a former business associate of the Laundrie family who now lives in Mexico. Some are questioning if the potential link could point to Laundrie hiding out in the country.

The Laundries' attorney would not comment on the claims.

The Mexico Daily Post newspaper published a photo of a Brian Laundrie lookalike sitting at a restaurant in Merida, Mexico. It’s just one of many sightings — all of which have proven fruitless in the search for America's most wanted man.

There is now a $200,000 reward from various sources for information leading to Brian Laundrie's capture.

