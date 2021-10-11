Laundrie Parents Come Out After Dark to Remove Laundry Baskets Strewn on Front Lawn

Monday marks exactly one month since Gabby Petito's parents first reported her missing — and they are still looking for answers. Meanwhile, the neighbors of Brian Laundrie's parents are fed up — pounding a message right into their front yard.

The sign, which was placed in the yard by two neighbors, said, “Remember me? Gabby Petito. Roberta and Chris, I once lived with you.”

The parents came out after dark to clear debris from their front lawn. They picked up 11 laundry baskets thrown by protesters. The baskets have come to symbolize Brian’s nickname, “Dirty Laundry.” They also uprooted the sign left by the neighbors.

The Laundries' home in North Port, Florida, has been besieged since their son went on the lam almost a month ago. They are also the target of wild conspiracy theories.

One claims their son is actually hiding in a bunker under the flower bed in the backyard.

The manhunt for Brian Laundrie, who is wanted by the FBI for unauthorized use of a debit card, continues.

Seth Ferranti is a former drug dealer who faked his own suicide before going on the run.

“I do believe Brian Laundrie is very close to home, if not in Florida, a neighboring state,” Ferranti, who is now a writer and producer for the Netflix true crime documentary "White Boy," told Inside Edition.

Ferranti had plenty of help, and he believes Brian Laundrie has help, too.

“You need resources. Without resources, you're not going to be able to stay on the run. So, I definitely think he's hiding out somewhere, probably in an apartment somewhere with a friend or a relative. I definitely believe his parents have indirect contact with him — a friend, a relative— that is talking to them and talking to Brian,” Ferranti said.

After two years on the run, Ferranti says he grew careless and was captured by U.S. marshals.

“You can only hide in isolation for so long. Eventually, he's going to want to step out. That's what I did. He makes one mistake, they're going to pounce, and they're going to get him,” Ferranti said.

Petito's mother visited North Port over the weekend to collect items from a memorial put up in her daughter’s honor. As she left she tweeted, “Goodbye Florida...thank you for showing us so much love.”

The city of North Port will be taking down the memorial tomorrow — with all remaining items being sent to the Petito family. Work has now begun on a permanent memorial for the slain 22-year-old.

