Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed a deep family rift while speaking to protesters outside her Florida home.

“We are just as upset, frustrated and heartbroken as everybody else. And I am losing my parents, and my brother, and my children's aunt and my future sister-in-law on top of this, and you’re not helping,” Cassie Laundrie says in video of the encounter.

Cassie and her husband Jim stepped out of seclusion Monday night and spoke to people gathered near her front lawn in Lakeland Ranch. She said her parents have been told by their attorney not to discuss Gabby Petito’s death — even with her.

“I'm getting ignored by my family and thrown under the bus by my family's attorney,” Cassie added.

It’s the latest development in a case that gained widespread notoriety after Brian Laundrie returned home in early September from a cross-country “van life” trip without Petito.

The 22-year-old travel blogger’s remains were found Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park. Preliminary autopsy results found that Petito died by homicide.

Brian Laundrie disappeared shortly after he was named a person of interest in the case. On Sept. 22, the FBI issued a warrant for his arrest for allegedly making a cash withdrawal using someone else’s debit card.

When asked if she thought her brother killed Petito, Cassie said, “I don’t know.”

Cassie also appeared on “Good Morning America” to say that she last saw her brother on a Labor Day trip to Fort De Soto Campground near Tampa.

Incredibly, Cassie claims, Petito’s absence didn’t even come up.

“We just went for a couple of hours, and we ate dinner and had s'mores around the campfire and left, and there was nothing peculiar about it. There was no feeling of a grand goodbye,” Cassie said during the interview.

As authorities continue the hunt for Brian, his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, is under siege. A plane buzzed the neighborhood for two hours while flying a banner that read: “Justice 4 Gabby. TikTok Times Up." A drone also flew over their backyard as they were gardening. They headed indoors after seeing it.

Police have told protesters outside the Laundrie home they can no longer use bullhorns, and they're monitoring the decibel levels.

Meanwhile, more of Gabby Petito’s family interview with Dr. Phil is airing Tuesday.

Related Stories