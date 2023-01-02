If you have a cool $5 million and love Formula One, well, Caesar’s Palace has the ultimate way for you to spend that cash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend in November 2023.

Caesar’s Palace is selling the luxury "Emperor Package," which includes a five-night stay at the Nobu Sky Villa during race week with numerous amenities, including 24/7 butler service, an outdoor Zen garden with a Japanese onsen tub, media room, billiards table, full bar, outdoor kitchen, sauna and a private spa treatment room, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Those who purchase the luxury package will also get an exclusive dining experience personally created and hosted by chef Nobu Matsuhisa featuring his signature new style Japanese cuisine, paired with high-end sake and Japanese whiskey. They will also have access to a personal driver and Rolls-Royce and two tickets to an Adele concert, and of course, seats for the actual F1 race, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The VIP experience also gives the purchaser access to a 4,700-square-foot terrace overlooking the Strip, which will be decked out like a F1 race track, CTV News reported.

“Leaning into the unrivaled view the Nobu Sky Villa offers, we have created a package to meet the dynamic energy and prestige this historic weekend of racing will bring to the city,” Sean McBurney, regional president for Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal. “Tapping into our rich network of amenities and world-class talent, the Emperor Package, mixing unmatched views, direct access and best-in-class service, will be the ultimate experience for some very lucky racing fans that cannot be duplicated.”

Formula One has grown in popularity in America thanks to the ultra-successful Netflix series, “Drive to Survive,” and the people behind Formula One are looking to capitalize on that with more races set to take place across the U.S.

The Sin City race is expected to be the most expensive sporting event on Formula One’s schedule in 2023, according to CTV News.

"In terms of price positioning, we are going to be on the top side because this is Las Vegas and that is the nature of the customer coming to Las Vegas," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told The Associated Press.

The ticket prices start at $500 for a three-day general admission pass, which was announced after fans complained about scalping and high-end packages being sold between $100,000 to $1 million, CTV News reported

Ahead of tickets first going on sale in November 2022, seats in the grandstands started at $2,500, CTV News reported.

