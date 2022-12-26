Woman-Owned Business in Dubai Chauffeurs Pampered Pooches

Dogs can now get chauffeured around Dubai like royalty thanks to a new woman-owned business.

Shweta Bhatia recognized a need for reliable pet transportation so she built her own business called “Smile for Tails,” which has caught attention from around the world.

“It gives me an immense pleasure, helping and assisting a lot of pet parents, a lot of pet clients and their fur kids,” she said.

Bhatia’s service is important for pet parents in the United Arab Emirates who have difficulty getting around.

“In UAE, dogs are not allowed in the normal taxis, so it's never been easy,” one customer said.

The pink SUV runs 'round the clock, taking humans with their pets, and sometimes animals without their humans, around the Dubai desert.

"What I believe is that pets are a very important part of family, they are just like your own human kid, and you need to have them involved in your daily routine, you cannot ignore them, because pets are not just a toy, they are a very important part of family,” Bhatia said.

Bhatia hopes to expand her fleet of pet taxis soon because every animal deserves the VIP treatment.

“So any fur baby, who is coming on board, who takes this services for me, I make sure they are greeted well, they are treated well,” she said.

