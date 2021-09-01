Caldor Fire Heads Towards Lake Tahoe, Leading to Evacuations | Inside Edition

Caldor Fire Heads Towards Lake Tahoe, Leading to Evacuations

Firefighter standing in front of fire in Lake TahoeFirefighter standing in front of fire in Lake Tahoe
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:52 PM PDT, September 1, 2021

Firefighters in California are working to contain the fire that has been blazing since August 14, but it continues to rip through homes and businesses.

The Caldor Fire, which has already ravaged 191,000 acres of land in Northern California, has led fire officials to issue evacuations for the Lake Tahoe Basin. About 33,600 homes and businesses are currently in danger of being affected by the blaze.

As of Tuesday, the fire had been 15% contained thanks to the 3,500 firefighters working to get it under control, but it has completely destroyed 669 structures and caused damage to at least 40 others since it began on August 14, according to CalFire.

"Today has been a rough day. There's no bones about it," Jeff Marsolais, the supervisor of El Dorado National Forest, told CBS. 

"I think the team is doing an excellent job of trying to stay in front of a very evolving fire. Today, it let loose."

Authorities are concerned for the area near Highway 50, which connects Sacramento to Lake Tahoe, and 24,000 residents have been asked to evacuate, according to CBS San Francisco.

Five people have already been injured as a result of the fire. 

The U.S. Forest Service is also taking precautions, as they have issued a statement saying all national parks in the state would be closed until Sept. 17.

"Tourists should be gone," said South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Clive Savacool. 

"If anybody is still here as a tourist, they need to pack up and leave. Anybody who doesn't have to be in South Lake Tahoe needs to get out now."

