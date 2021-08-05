Tamarack, Bear Cub Being Treated After Burning Paws in California Wildfire, Has Escaped Rescue Facility | Inside Edition

Tamarack, Bear Cub Being Treated After Burning Paws in California Wildfire, Has Escaped Rescue Facility

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:04 PM PDT, August 5, 2021

The Wildlife Care center rescued 6-month-old Tamarack from the Tamarack wildfire in California.

A bear cub saved from a wildfire has escaped from the facility treating him for his burns. And now rescuers are desperate to get him back.  

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care says six-month-old Tamarack escaped his enclosure and then tunneled under an electric fence to check himself out of his care facility.

They’re asking residents of the South Shore Lake Tahoe area to be on the lookout for him.  He’ll be noticeable by the bandages on all four of his paws. 

The Wildlife Care center rescued Tamarack from the Tamarack wildfire, which is blazing in California. Some residents reported seeing him walking around on his elbows near their home and called for help. 

Tamarack’s burns were treated, and he was bandaged up. Staff at the facility planned to monitor him to make sure his wounds healed properly and that he gained enough weight before releasing him back into the wild, which they planned to do in the spring. 

Rescuers say he is not a threat and is not in immediate danger, but they need him back to continue his care. They also advise people not to approach him as he is scared of people, and he may try to run or hide. 

Anyone who spots Tamarack is urged to call Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care at (530) 577-2273.

Related Stories

Man Rescued by Alaskan Coast Guard After Surviving Bear Encounter
Grieving Mama Bear at Yosemite Won't Leave Her Baby's Side When Cub Gets Hit and Killed by Speeding Car
Bears in Oregon and California Cool Off by Taking a Dip in Water During the Heat Wave 
Woman Arrested at Yellowstone National Park for Getting Too Close to Bear: CopsAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
1

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station

Offbeat
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
2

Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases

News
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
3

16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops

Human Interest
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
4

Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out

News
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
5

Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth

Human Interest