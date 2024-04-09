The California $2 billion Powerball lottery winner almost lost his home in a landslide.

Edwin Castro made headlines in 2022 when he won the largest lottery prize in American history.

A landslide engulfed the West Hollywood neighborhood where Castro used his winnings to buy a $25 million mansion.

Castro’s residence was narrowly missed, but his neighbor's home was destroyed.

The damaged home was undergoing renovations at the time and, according to KTLA, the owner said he was days away from moving his family into the home.

No other homes were affected by the landslide, the outlet reported. Residents are preparing for the worst as a storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, according to KTLA.