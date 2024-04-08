Could your coffee addiction be impacted by climate change? Solar powered devices are helping to figure that out.

Droughts and a change in rainfall patterns have become a threat to Tanzania’s coffee crops.

Italian scientists have gone to the east African nation to see if climate change is altering the taste of one of the world’s favorite drinks.

They’ve attached electrodes to 20 coffee plants, with Camilla Pandolfi the CEO of PNAT Project Nature telling CBS News, “The idea is to have this technology attached to some plants that will be our voice of the plantations.”

The scientists say electrical signals given off by the plants will send messages to the electrodes. Those signals are supposed to tell humans what the plants need. Researchers in Europe say climate change will eliminate up to 50% of the land suitable for growing coffee by the year 2050.

The solar-powered devices could help more than just your morning cup of joe.

Angelo Fienga, Director of Sustainable Solutions of Cisco, tells CBS News, “If proven successful for coffee crops, this system principle could be applied to a wide range of agricultural sectors affected by climate change.”

