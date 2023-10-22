Kids love bedtime stories. But little Rory from Charlotte, North Carolina, prefers unusual reading material. Megan Mordaunt, her au pair, shared a hilarious video of her reading the instruction manual for a coffee machine.

Megan shared with Inside Edition Digital that she usually lets Rory pick out books. But that particular day, Rory wanted something different.

“She runs to the kitchen,” Megan said, “and she just picks up the instructions manual, runs to her bed, jumps in, and hands it to me. And I could not stop laughing.”

As strange as the 3-year-old’s request was, it worked.

“She ended up napping and going down a lot quicker than she usually does,” Megan said.

This isn’t the only unusual reading material Megan has read to the toddler. Rory sometimes requests that she read recipes to her.

“She'll hand me a recipe and will be like, ‘Hey, what does this say?’ Megan said, laughing. “I'm like, ‘two cups of flour, one tablespoon of butter.’”

Megan has been an au pair for the family and their three kids for about a year and a half. Her videos with Rory are a hit on TikTok and have gotten millions of views.

“I mean, so she is one of the funniest children I've ever made in my life,” she said. “The things she says, I'm like, how do you come up with that? You're three.”

And Megan says her time spent with Rory is full of laughs.

“So her mom has always said she deserves to be famous because she’s so funny,” Megan said. “And she does, she's an icon.”