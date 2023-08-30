Popular "Mormon Mom" TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul has reached a plea agreement with Utah prosecutors in a domestic violence case involving her boyfriend, according to a report.

Paul, 28, was arrested in February after officers responded to a 911 call and was later charged with assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to a statement from the Herriman Police Department.

Video evidence collected from the home allegedly showed Paul assaulting her then-boyfriend with a metal chair, her phone and putting him in a choke hold, authorities said.

"This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul's minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul," police said in the statement.

Last week, Paul entered a plea in abeyance to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Four other charges were dismissed as part of the agreement, the paper said. Those charges were two felony counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and one misdemeanor count each of child abuse and criminal mischief, the Tribune reported.

At the time of her arrest, authorities said the woman's 5-year-old was struck in the head by one of the thrown chairs, resulting in a "painful goose egg."

If Paul completes the terms of her plea arrangement, the charge will be downgraded to a misdemeanor, the paper reported.

According to the agreement, Paul must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and a domestic violence evaluation and complete any recommended treatment for the next three years, the Tribune reported.

She cannot violate any laws beyond a minor traffic violation for the same time period, the media outlet said.

She will also be under the supervision of a probation and a parole officer and is required to submit to random drug testing, the paper reported. Paul is prohibited from patronizing businesses where alcohol is the main source of service, the Tribune said.