A young woman says her life is forever altered after a popular doctor who often posts videos of her procedures to social media botched her surgery.

Kelsey Cardenas tells Inside Edition that she was scrolling through TikTok one day when she came across Dr. Katharine Grawe, who is better known to her 800,000 followers as Dr. Roxy.

"I definitely connected with her personality," Kelsey says of the surgeon, who became popular on social media by posting videos of herself actually performing plastic surgery on patients.

Kelsey says she watched the videos for months before deciding to seek out Dr. Roxy and get a breast lift.

She admits she did not know or speak to any former patients of Dr. Roxy, but in her mind the doctor had already proved how capable she was at her job.

"If you are brave enough to livestream and you are that transparent, you are willing to show surgery before and after, you would just assume she is not having the issues she is having," explains Kelsey of her thinking at the time.

The issues Kelsey is referring to are post-procedure injuries, which started to become so frequent that Dr. Roxy had her license suspended in November of last year. Prior to that she had received two warnings, the first of which came in 2018.

On July 12, the Ohio State Medical Board officially revoked her license. In their 104-page decision, the board states that Dr. Roxy's "continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public."

Kelsey says she herself was left with post-procedure injuries.

"By four weeks I had a five-inch wound under [my] breast," she tells Inside Edition. "They advised me to put a period pad in my bra and do nothing."

Kelsey says that Dr. Roxy filmed her procedure. She now believes that the doctor was more focused on the filming at times rather than her surgery.

A doctor eventually told Kelsey the news no patient wants to hear.

"He said there is no way this is ever going to look normal again," Kelsey says.

Dr. Roxy did not respond to requests for comment about the revocation of her license. She is unable to appeal the decision of the Ohio State Medical Board.