A man with a history of lewd behavior is being arraigned in court this week thanks to the bravery of one California woman.

TikTok influencer Michaela Witter tells Inside Edition that she was enjoying a little "me" time at her local Barnes and Noble bookstore in Burbank when her day suddenly took a creepy turn.

While sipping her iced Matcha latte and perusing the shelves for a new book, Witter started to get an uncomfortable feeling about one of her fellow patrons in the bookstore.

A man seemed to be following her, so Witter took out her phone, pressed record and placed it on one of the shelves to get a look at what the man was up to behind her back.

The video shows the man crouch down as if to look at the titles on the lower shelf, then suddenly pivot so he is directly behind Witter.

That is when Witter decided to push aside the anxiety and fear she felt in the moment, and confront the man.

"I originally looked thinking I would see him at eye level, then you can see me, see him right under me. So I asked him [what are you doing?]," Witter tells Lisa Guerrero.

In the video, the man tells Witter that he is tying his shoe.

"He was pretending to tie his shoe, but his shoes were tied," Witter says.

She then watched as the man walked away and wandered over to another section, when he stood behind a woman and suddenly crouched down as if to look at the titles on the bottom shelf.

Witter posted the video on TikTok, and says she suddenly started receiving messages from other women who claimed to have similar experiences with a man who looked similar to the one in her video.

"A lot of people recognized him and said he did the same thing to them," Witter says.

In fact, one woman sent an image of someone who looked to be the same man before he shaved his head.

Then, just three days after Witter posted her video, cops made an arrest - but for a different case.

The suspect is being identified as 36-year-old Calese Crowder, and he is charged with suspicion of peeping and prowling in that case.

Witter says that she is "definitely" still worried that Crowder is a danger to the community.

"He's the most disgusting person and he should rot in jail," she says.

Crowder does have a long rap sheet and had been out on parole at the time of this alleged offense after being convicted on charges of peeping in windows and breaking into homes in the middle of the night.

He has also been accused of stalking the daughter of a former NBA player.

Crowder appeared in court Monday where he entered a plea of no contest to charges of suspicion of peeping and prowling from another incident.

Jail records show that the judge in the case sentenced Crowder to 60 days in jail. He is also required to take classes designed to help individuals who struggle with controlling their sexual impulses.