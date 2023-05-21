Steven Downs has spent the last 22 years removing live bees from places where they aren’t wanted.

After removing unwanted bees from around Pasadena, California, Downs transports them to his Beecasso Sanctuary.

"It was either too cold or too wet and because of that, now that we have the dryer season and (this) spring, they're bursting and they're all over the place,” he told KCBS.

There, the bee population can flourish and are given to people for free.

"We have a lot of people that take the bees, anybody that's a bee advocate, farmers, farming land, anybody that needs bees or wants to give bees a good home to help their garden,” he said.

Bees shouldn’t scare you, according to Downs.

“There's really nothing to be afraid of because there's more bees, there's more bees now and that's a great thing for the planet,” he added.

He says to keep calm and not swat them away.

Related Stories