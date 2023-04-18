It's easy to see why this slithering suspect is being called the "snake burglar."

Christopher Jackson allegedly used snakelike moves to evade being detected by burglar alarm sensors after allegedly breaking into more than 70 businesses in California.

Police say Jackson was spotted slithering on the floor of a beauty salon. As soon as he gets the lights on, he's back on his feet looking for something to steal, footage of the incident showed.

Brian Perrone's sandwich shop was also hit.

The thief tried to avoid the alarms and anyone who might be looking into the shop, so he got flat and pushed his backpack ahead of him on the floor, footage showed.

"Now that we know this person's history, it's absolutely insane that this person was out on the streets able to do this over and over and over and over and over and over," Perrone tells Inside Edition. "It's disgusting."

In one video, sparks fly as he tries to break into a safe.

"How is somebody able to do that and not remain in jail?" Perrone says.

Jackson was finally caught by Riverside police and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Cops say they have already linked the suspect to 70 burglaries.