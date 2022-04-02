When a snafu kept a movie from showing on time, a California mom pulled a “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and stepped in to save the day.

It happened when Tiffany King went to see the new Sandra Bullock comedy, “The Lost City,” at a theater in Burbank. She was there with her 8-year-old daughter, Zara.



“I know it's a school night, but it starts at 7. No problem. Except there was a problem, because when we got there, it wasn't starting,” King said.

The projector had broken down — a big problem, indeed.

“I was like, ‘I should go and talk to the crowd,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah mom,’ and I was like ‘No, no I’m not going to do it, that’s crazy,’ And she was like, ‘No mom, do it. I dare you,’” King said.

And that’s just what the mom did. She got up to the front and started entertaining the audience. As an aspiring standup comic and singing waitress, she's comfortable in front of a crowd.

At her impromptu movie theater performance, King got some laughs, but also some heckles as well.



But all that mattered in the moment was her daughter.



“There's nothing I won't do to make my child smile or make her happy,” King said.

King’s new comedy album, “Above Ground,” comes out May 5.

