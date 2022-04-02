California Mom Does Impromptu Comedy Set in Theater After Projector Breaks

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:17 AM PDT, April 2, 2022

At her impromptu movie theater performance, Tiffany King got some laughs, but also some heckles as well. But she says all that mattered in the moment was making her daughter smile.

When a snafu kept a movie from showing on time, a California mom pulled a “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and stepped in to save the day.

It happened when Tiffany King went to see the new Sandra Bullock comedy, “The Lost City,” at a theater in Burbank. She was there with her 8-year-old daughter, Zara.

“I know it's a school night, but it starts at 7. No problem. Except there was a problem, because when we got there, it wasn't starting,” King said.

The projector had broken down — a big problem, indeed.

“I was like, ‘I should go and talk to the crowd,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah mom,’ and I was like ‘No, no I’m not going to do it, that’s crazy,’ And she was like, ‘No mom, do it. I dare you,’” King said.

And that’s just what the mom did. She got up to the front and started entertaining the audience. As an aspiring standup comic and singing waitress, she's comfortable in front of a crowd.

At her impromptu movie theater performance, King got some laughs, but also some heckles as well.

But all that mattered in the moment was her daughter. 

“There's nothing I won't do to make my child smile or make her happy,” King said.

King’s new comedy album, “Above Ground,” comes out May 5.

Related Stories

Is Comedy Dead? New Doc Warns of How PC Culture Is Ruining Comedy
How Jim Gaffigan and Wife Jeannie Found Comfort in Comedy After Her Tumor Diagnosis
Asian-Americans Create Coronavirus Comedy to Take Back Narrative and Dispel Myths Around the Disease
How Comedy Helped America Move Forward After 9/11 With LaughterNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'
Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'
1

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'

Entertainment
Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding Reception
Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding Reception
2

Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding Reception

Crime
Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials
Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials
3

Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials

Human Interest
Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film Sets
Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film Sets
4

Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film Sets

Entertainment
Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to Leave
Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to Leave
5

Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to Leave

Entertainment