California Mom Says Her Kids Were Expelled From Catholic School After She Sold Lingerie Pictures on OnlyFans

A California mother says her children’s school expelled them after she began posting on the adult website OnlyFans. Crystal Jackson, 41, said she started taking intimate photos of herself in lingerie after she hit menopause to spice up her marriage with her husband Chris.

She says she makes about $150,000 a month from the photos she posts on the site. Her husband is the photographer.

“We sell it as like, hey, it’s the average mom next door living out her fantasies,” Jackson told Inside Edition.

But when word of her side hustle started making the rounds at her sons’ Catholic school, it ultimately led to the expulsion of her boys, who are just 8, 10 and 12 years old.

“Your apparent quest for high-profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students,” the school principal wrote in an email to Jackson. “We therefore require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.”

“This is a marriage thing that we’re doing together, and we’re not doing anything wrong,” Jackson said.

