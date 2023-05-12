Heart-stopping video of a California dad fighting off a burglar right in his backyard has gone viral and cops say the suspect had been there earlier and stole $25,000 in podcast equipment.

When the burglar returned to clean up the crime scene, the dad of two attacked the thief and used his children's playground equipment to retaliate.

The burglar managed to get away but it was the second time he was at the man’s house on the same day and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Just two hours earlier, the crook was wearing house slippers and stole the homeowner's pricey podcast equipment out of a bus that Danny Lobell has retrofitted into a studio for his podcast series.

“I bought this stuff with my own blood, sweat and tears. This guy comes in and takes all this stuff,” Lobell told Inside Edition.

He says he was shocked when he saw the crook return to wipe away his fingerprints.

“I walk and look up and there he is again,” he said. “I didn’t want this guy getting into the house. I had to protect my kids.”

His little girls were inside his home so he grabbed whatever he could to fight.

Lobell has started a GoFundMe page to help re-buy all the podcast equipment that was stolen.

