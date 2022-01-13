California Rapper Earl Swavey Reportedly Shot Dead at Party
Earl Swavey started rapping at a young age, and releasing music in 2013 while still a teenager.
Rapper Earl Swavey has died. Management for the musician confirmed his death to Pitchfork.
While his representatives did not specify the cause of death, reports say he was shot at a party in his south Los Angeles hometown.
Swavey reportedly started rapping at a young age, releasing music in 2013 while still a teen. He came from a family of musicians, including his brother and cousin, and was a protégé of late rapper ASAP Yams.
Rappers like Rick Ross, 50 Cent and TI have also been credited as some of Earl Swavey’s musical inspirations.
He released three albums in 2021.
Fans and fellow artists like Vince Staples and Fenix have sent their condolences over social media.
Earl Swavey was 26 years old.
