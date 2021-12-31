A California Sheriff’s Department showed what the season of giving is all about when they footed the bill so a devastated dog owner could be reunited with her beloved pup, who was being held in a local animal shelter.

“Our deputies assisted the woman in retrieving her little dog by going to the animal shelter during its open hours and paid to have the dog properly released,” the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “The woman was very happy to be reunited with her dog.”

The woman, who was not identified, refused to leave an animal shelter despite the shelter being closed, officials said. She wanted to get her dog that, police said, “she dearly loved.”

After the officers stepped into action, the response on their social media blew up.

“Awesome thank you for helping SCV sheriff station. So glad she was able to reunite with her pup. It’s so hard because our pets are family too,” wrote one person.

“A wonderful story. I sure needed this,” said another.

Another person commended the deputy holding the dog in the photo shared on Facebook.

“This is the nice deputy that helped my mom when her window was shattered,” someone wrote.

